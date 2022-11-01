Politics

Morbi bridge collapse: Civil hospital facelifted before PM Modi's visit?

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Nov 01, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

Morbi bridge collapse: Reportedly nine people have been arrested in the case until now

Images of a facelift of Gujarat's Morbi civil hospital, where those injured in the suspension bridge collapse—which killed 135—are admitted, have surfaced ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to meet the victims of the tragedy on Tuesday. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the beautification was more important for the ruling party than the people's plight.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 140-year-old colonial-era cable suspension bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening when 400-500 people were on it.

Notably, the bridge reopened just five days ago after being closed for six-seven months for renovation.

The bridge, owned by the Morbi municipality, was contracted to Oreva Group—a wall clock and e-bike manufacturer—for maintenance and management operations for 15 years.

Information Hospital's midnight makeover was underway: Report

The opposition parties have cornered the BJP over the purported images saying the party—which is ruling in Gujarat and at the Centre—was trying to "event-ify" the tragedy. They said the renovation was being done to ensure nice pictures of PM Modi when he meets the victims. To verify the images, reporters visited the hospital and found a midnight makeover was underway, NDTV said.

त्रासदी का इवेंट



कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।



इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

Facelift New water coolers, freshly painted walls

Over 100 people injured in the mishap are currently undergoing treatment, of which many are admitted to the Morbi civil hospital. Moreover, new watercoolers were reportedly brought to the hospital, while several walls and some parts of the ceiling were freshly painted. Bedsheets were changed in two wards where 13 injured were admitted, apart from the floor being scrubbed clean and premises swept post-midnight.

Important details Bridge reopened without fitness certificate?

Meanwhile, after the tragedy, Morbi municipal authorities accused Oreva Group of reopening it to the public without a fitness certificate, which was to be issued by a third party. To note, the company reopened it on October 26 on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year. Oreva Group now faces a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder for causing scores of deaths.