#NewsBytesExplainer: What's PFI and why has the Centre banned it?

Sep 28, 2022

Central agencies and the local police can immediately declare the activities of PFI illegal.

The Centre banned the controversial Popular Front of India (PFI) on Wednesday under the draconian law the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The ban comes after its cadres are charged with alleged terror-related activities. The new directive is expected to cripple PFI's funding, recruitment, and other activities as anyone found associated with it can be booked on terror charges. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

PFI is reportedly an extreme group created by members of the banned terrorist organization Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)

Over 100 PFI-linked locations were raided on suspicion of terrorism promotion since last week. However, the organization describes it as a targeted attack on minorities.

Previously, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alleged that PFI trains people to commit terrorist activities and causes communal divisions.

About Founded as a collective of Muslim organizations

The PFI was formed in South India in 2007 by the amalgamation of three Muslim organizations: the National Democratic Front in Kerala, the Karnataka Forum for Dignity, and the Manitha Neethi Pasarai in Tamil Nadu, according to PTI. The body was formally formed at a rally in Bengaluru in February 2007, four months after the merger decision, it said.

Details What does PFI claim about its work?

According to PFI officials, the organization defends the rights of minorities, Scheduled Castes, and other oppressed groups. It has been at odds with the JD(S), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress in Karnataka. However, the majority of these parties continue to charge one other with keeping cordial connections with the PFI in order to win over Muslim votes, reported The Indian Express.

Politics Political group with no electoral ambitions like VHP, RSS

According to reports, the PFI, like the VHP and RSS, has not filed candidates in elections. However, the Social Democratic Party of India was created within the PFI two years after its creation in 2007 to address the political challenges of Muslims and disadvantaged communities. Notably, PFI was established after the SIMI was banned in 2001.

Reason Why did Centre ban PFI?

In a two-page order, the Centre said that PFI and its affiliates have been pursuing a "secret agenda" to radicalize one section of the society, and have been allegedly indulging in unlawful activities. "These activities are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country and have the potential of...supporting militancy in the country," reads the notification.

Investigation Why is the PFI under NIA, ED radar?

According to the Hindustan Times, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into the PFI's suspected "financial ties" to the country's Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations. ED is also probing their role in inciting the 2020 Delhi riots, an alleged conspiracy in the case of gang rape and murder of a Scheduled Caste woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, and a few other incidents.

Information Student wing of PFI linked to money laundering case

In the backdrop of the Hathras gang-rape case, the ED filed its first charge sheet against the PFI and its Campus Front of India (CFI) student branch on money laundering allegations last year, alleging that its members aimed to "incite communal riots and propagate terror."

Implications What does the ban imply?

PFI and its remaining office bearers would not be able to organise protests, seminars, conferences, donation exercises, or come up with publications, and any such activity after the arrests of its top leadership in a crackdown since September 22. Central agencies and the local police can immediately declare the activities illegal. The cadre-based organization is further going to face action in the coming days.