BJP will fall to 50 if…: Nitish Kumar's 2024 pitch

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 04, 2022, 12:57 pm 3 min read

Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has been engaged in attempts to push him into a national role.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hit out at his former aide, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and gave a clarion call for opposition unity. Kumar said that the BJP can be reduced to 50 seats in the upcoming general elections if the opposition comes together. Meanwhile, his party is in the works to pitch him as the opposition's prime ministerial face.

Context Why does this story matter?

Weeks after severing ties with alliance partner BJP, the Janata Dal (United) is gearing up for the 2024 general elections.

With their new aide, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the party has been attacking the BJP and pitching for opposition unity.

Kumar will also be visiting Delhi this week to meet with opposition leaders in the run-up to 2024.

Statement Kumar on BJP's seat share in 2024 elections

Speaking at a JD(U) conclave on Saturday, Kumar blazed guns at the saffron party and said, "If all (opposition) parties fight together, the BJP will be bundled out for 50 seats." He added that he is devoted to the abhiyaan (drive), India Today reported. The comment comes days after Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bihar visit, and before Kumar's scheduled visit to Delhi.

PM Face Posters pop up in Bihar

While Kumar has downplayed rumors of him being the prime ministerial face, his party has been engaged in attempts to push him into a national role. Over the last few days, posters with Kumar's face and loud campaign messages have been put up across Patna, with some reading Bihar me dikha, Bharat me dikhega (Saw it in Bihar, now see it in India).

Manipur Manipur 'coup' stings JD(U)

In an unexpected rebellion, five of the six JD(U) MLAs in Manipur joined the BJP on Friday. JD(U)'s national general secretary and Northeast in-charge, Afaque Ahmad Khan said that the political development in the state reflected the BJP's morality. The lawmakers to join the BJP are Kh Joykishan, N Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, former DGP L M Khaute, and Thangjam Arunkumar.

Quote Kumar on Manipur turncoats

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Kumar said, "Is it proper? Is it constitutional? Is it in line with established norms? They are doing so everywhere. Hence all parties must unite in 2024 for a positive mandate." In a purported reference to horse-trading, the leader said that the BJP gave nothing to its coalition MLAs, but has now 'won them over'.