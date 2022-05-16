India

Bihar: JDU MLA Gopas Mandal's dancing video triggers 'behave' warning

Written by Abhishek Hari May 16, 2022, 11:39 pm 2 min read

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal faced criticism after he was filmed dancing and giving a flying kiss to a woman at a wedding reception in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

In a video going viral on social media, MLA Gopal Mandal of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) was seen giving a flying kiss and throwing money in the air while grooving with a young woman. The incident reportedly took place at a wedding in his constituency. Subsequently, an embarrassed JD(U) asked the lawmaker to "behave" and "maintain the dignity" of his position.

Dance What did MLA Gopal Mandal do?

In the video widely being circulated, Mandal, who is a representative of Bhagalpur in the Bihar Assembly, can be seen trying to lift his kurta while holding the hands of a woman hired as an entertainer. The MLA's antics were allegedly caught on camera at a wedding ceremony in Fatehpur village in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar, embarrassing the JD(U).

Bihar MLA blames passion for dance for his behavior

According to media reports, the JD(U) MLA was sitting on the stage when he stood up and began dancing with the woman. He was briefly accompanied by other two men who sat beside him. After facing criticism and reprimands from his party, MLA Mandal later defended himself by blaming his behavior on his passionate love for dancing.

MLA's statement 'No one can stop an artist from dancing': Mandal

Mandal further claimed even CM Kumar had previously asked him why he danced in public, to which he replied he felt an "uncontrollable" desire to do so whenever he heard music. "No one can stop an artist from dancing," he had told the CM. Meanwhile, Umesh Kushwaha, President of JD(U)'s Bihar arm, has urged Mandal to "behave and maintain the dignity of the chair."

History Past instances where Mandal made spectacle of himself

Reportedly, this is not Mandal's first time making a spectacle of himself in public. The Bihar MLA was filmed dancing to the hit Bollywood hit'Dilliwali Girlfriend at a wedding reception in February as well. Back in 2021, Mandal also made headlines for strolling around in his undergarments on a train ride. He had claimed to have an "upset stomach" at the time.

Quote Was suffering from dysentery, ripped off my clothes: Mandal

"I was suffering from dysentery. As soon as the journey began, I felt the need to go to the washroom. So I ripped off my kurta and pyjama and made a dash to the toilet," Mandal reportedly said about the train incident at the time.