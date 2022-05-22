India

Heatwave shrivels mango crop for Bihar's farmers; heavy loss expected

Heatwave shrivels mango crop for Bihar's farmers; heavy loss expected

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 22, 2022, 01:51 pm 3 min read

Scientists also said that things has not been in favour of the mango crop in Bihar since its flowering time in March this year. (Photo credit: Unsplash/Rajendra Biswal)

Mango crop in Bihar has suffered huge loss due to the heatwave conditions in the state. As per the estimate of farmers and agri-scientists, the extreme weather conditions have damaged around 65-70% of mango crops in the state so far. Experts also believed that due to intense heatwave, the flowering time of the crop got escalated, resulting in bad crop.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bihar is known for wide variety of mangoes such as Digha Maldah, Jardalu, Gulab Khaas and Aamrapal.

Bihar also ranks fourth in the list of mango-producing states, sharing over 8% of the country's total mango production.

In normal weather condition, Bihar produces over 5 lakh tonne mangoes.

The total area under mango production in Bihar varies from 1.58 to 1.6 lakh hectare.

Details Early onset of summer caused heavy loss

Bihar has been experiencing high temperatures since March, which is the flowering time of mangoes. "Maximum mango flowers got damaged due to unusually hot weather," said Mohammad Feza Ahmad, associate director, research wing, Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour. Furthermore, mangoes failed to grow in size and didn't get stronger due to pre-monsoon rains.

Farmers 'Hardly 30% of total mango production will survive'

Ashok Chaudhary, a farmer from Bhagalpur, widely known as the 'Mango Man of Bihar,' said that hardly 30% of the total mango production of the state will survive this time. "The heatwave conditions in the state has caused a huge loss. High temperature also catalysed the growth of red-banded caterpillars which are still damaging the fruits," he added.

Quote Farmers banking on exports

Choudhary said many farmers are also expecting that their loss could be compensated through the exportation of mangoes to foreign countries. "But sending mangoes through flight is a costly affair," he added.

Reaction Scientists express concern for farmers

Ahmad said he had never seen such a low production of mangoes in the state in the last 50 years. "I am worried about what the mango farmers will do this time...In fact, this is the season they earn money, which helps them sustain throughout the year," he added. Sanjay Sahay, chairman, horticulture department, BAU, said farmers need subsidies in packaging of the products.

Minister Bihar agriculture minister assures compensation

Bihar's Agriculture Minister Amarendra Pratap Singh acknowledged that heatwave conditions had adversely impacted mango farmers in the state. "Farmers must be at a loss. We will definitely try to compensate for this loss," he said. "First we will review the damage caused to the mango crop and the report will be submitted to the government," he added.