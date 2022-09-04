Politics

RaGa's 'Halla Bol' on Modi, says hate rising in India

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 04, 2022, 08:45 pm 3 min read

The Congress MP claimed that the RSS and BJP are segregating India.

In a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi senior leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), Rahul Gandhi, said that under his rule, hate is on the rise in India. Addressing the 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Gandhi went all guns blazing at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "dividing" the country. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

For months, Congress has seen internal upheaval, with several senior politicians quitting critical positions or retiring entirely.

Last week, veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party and wrote a scathing letter to chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Halla Bol rally and the upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is seen as an attempt to revive its position as the main opposition party- both internally and externally.

Rally 'BJP-RSS dividing the country'

Addressing the public for the first time since the demise of his grandmother, Gandhi claimed hatred and anger have risen since the BJP came to power. Attacking the Modi government for its policies, Gandhi alleged that they only benefit two big industrialists (purportedly Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani). He added that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are dividing the country.

Quote What did RaGa say?

The Congress MP further claimed that the RSS and BJP are segregating India. He said, "They develop fear and divide people. Who gets the advantage of this fear? Is it poor, farmer, small traders who is getting any benefit from the Narendra Modi government? Only two corporate people are getting the benefit of hatred and fear," according to India Today.

Twitter Post 'Modi cannot be PM without those 2 businessmen…"

Unemployment 'Modi and BJP weakening the nation'

He also attacked PM Modi for rising unemployment in the country and claimed that India is witnessing the highest unemployment in 40 years. "Over the last eight years, Modi has weakened India and its economic strength. We have the highest unemployment rate in 40 years, all thanks to Modi. Will a nation get strengthened by price rise, unemployment, and hatred?" Gandhi said.

ED Rahul on National Herald investigation

Weeks after undergoing multiple rounds of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the National Herald case, Gandhi said, "I am not afraid of your ED". "ED, CBI, IT are put behind anyone who wants to work against Modi. ED kept me for 55 hours, but I want to tell Modi that I am not afraid of his ED," he said.

Protests Congress preps for nationwide 'yatra'

Additionally, Gandhi said that while they want to discuss border disputes with China, unemployment, and price rise, the government stops them. "The institutions, whether the media, judiciary, or the Election Commission, all are under pressure....So Congress will start the Bharat Jodo Yatra to fight it," the leader said. Congress is scheduled to commence its nationwide yatra from September 7.