Congress holds 'Halla Bol' rally against inflation at Ramlila Maidan

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 04, 2022, 02:05 pm 3 min read

Hundreds of workers have gathered at Ramlila Maidan to attend the rally.

Congress is holding a mega rally ''Mehangai Par Halla Bol' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over different issues, especially the price rise. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the rally attended by hundreds of party workers, and senior Congress leaders. Notably, the event is being organized ahead of elections in key states.

For months, Congress has seen internal upheaval, with several senior politicians quitting critical positions or retiring entirely.

Last week, veteran lawmakers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma resigned from significant positions in the poll-bound states of J&K and Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul resigned as president following a humiliating setback in the 2019 elections, and Sonia has been in charge since then.

Statement Rally is the beginning of our fight against inflation: Venugopal

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal stated that the party's anti-inflation campaign will continue after the rally. He said the Congress will launch the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on September 7, which will begin in Kanyakumari and end in Kashmir. He said that the Modi government is "not worried about all of these things," but is instead focused on purchasing MLAs.

Comments Only PM responsible for today's situation in the country: Gandhi

Meanwhile, ahead of today's event, Gandhi turned to Twitter to say that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to blame for the current scenario in which people have to think ten times before purchasing necessities. The BJP, on the other side, mocked the Congress's Halla Bol rally, claiming that NASA had phoned the Congress to inquire how they were "relaunching" a failing rocket repeatedly.

India is raising its voice against the uncontrolled price rise in the country today, at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi Come join the #महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल_रैली https://t.co/lVh32mZuHL — Congress (@INCIndia) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has put in place appropriate security measures in and around Ramlila Maidan. Police have also issued a traffic caution via social media, particularly Twitter, informing commuters of road closures on Sunday. They stated paramilitary personnel will be deployed alongside municipal police at the demonstration site, and metal detectors would be installed at access points.

As per officials, the following routes will remain closed due to the rally: -Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk. -Vivekanand Marg (both sides). -JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk). -Round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk. -Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and -DDU-Minto Road red light point towards Kamla Market.