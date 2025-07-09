Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa announce pregnancy: 'Baby on the way'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actor Patralekhaa, are all set to welcome their first child. The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news with a beautiful pastel-colored post that read "Baby on the way." The post featured a floral wreath and cradle with their names written underneath. Rao simply captioned the post as "Elated." Congratulations are in order!
Career highlights
Actors met during their beginner days in Bollywood
Rao and Patralekhaa, who met during their struggling days, have been supporting each other's careers while staying away from the glitz and glamor of Bollywood. Rao is known for his roles in films like Shahid, Newton, and Stree. He has won several awards, including a National Film Award. Patralekhaa made her debut with CityLights and has since impressed with her performances in other projects, most recently leading Phule.
Relationship
Theirs is a partnership, both onscreen and otherwise
The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor and his ladylove were dating since 2010, and became husband and wife in 2021. They have also co-starred in the 2014 film CityLights and the 2017 web series Bose: Dead/Alive. The pair launched their own production house, KAMPA Films, earlier this year. Their maiden venture Toaster is arriving soon, too.