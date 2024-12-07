'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi, girlfriend Maggie Keating expecting first child
Hollywood actor Zachary Levi (Shazam!) and his girlfriend Maggie Keating are expecting their first child. The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the delightful news with an emotional post that included an ultrasound image and a picture of Keating hugging him on a beach. In his emotional caption, Levi revealed that he had always wanted to be a father. Congratulations to the couple!
Levi's journey to fatherhood and personal growth
Levi wrote, "I've wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I've always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart." He added, "A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey." "That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father."
Levi's tribute to Keating and their shared journey
Describing Keating as a "wonderful woman," Levi said he was grateful to have her in his life. He wrote, "And very quickly God brought a brilliant, honest, grounded, and deep love into my life [through] the angelic form of @maggiekeating." "A wonderful woman on the same journey of self-discovery and love, ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with me. We can't wait for y'all to meet our little bambino."
Levi's excitement and request for baby names
Levi also revealed that they are waiting until the birth to know the sex of the baby. On a light-hearted note, he added, "Always accepting potential baby names. Keep 'em original, but not TOO original. We don't need them being bullied more than their theater-nerd father." Work-wise, he has The Unbreakable Boy and Sarah's Oil slated for release.