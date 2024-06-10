Next Article

Apple's watchOS 11 debuts with new health and fitness features

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:45 pm Jun 10, 202411:45 pm

What's the story Apple has launched watchOS 11, the latest iteration of its smartwatch platform, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The software is now available for developers to explore, with a public beta version set to be released next month. The final public version is expected to be released later this year, coinciding with the launch of new Apple Watches. The new software update will be compatible with Apple Watch Series 8 and later models.

New features

Advanced health and fitness metrics

Apple's watchOS 11 comes with a new training mode that uses personal data and metrics, to analyze how workout intensity and duration, affect the body over time. Users can also assign an "effort rating" to their workouts, providing insights on whether they should push harder or take it easy. The software update also introduces a Vitals app that showcases important health metrics, and new cycle-tracking features for pregnancy.

Activity tracking

Improved activity tracking and safety features

The new software update allows users to pause their Activity Rings, and adjust their daily Activity Ring goals. It also introduces Live Activities on the Apple Watch, along with additional safety features. These features enable friends to monitor late-night runs and workouts automatically. The update builds on the safety features introduced on the Pixel Watch 2 last year.

User interface

Enhanced widget experience and new watch faces

The watchOS 11 builds on last year's introduction of the Smart Stack, which prioritized widgets. The new software update will now display translation or weather widgets when needed. Despite not introducing many new watch faces this year, Apple has highlighted a redesigned Photos watch face. The company is also rumored to be planning a special "X" version for the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch.