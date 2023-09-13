Apple watchOS 10: Check release date, features, and eligible models

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 13, 2023 | 10:38 am 2 min read

The software update brings a revamped app grid (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple watchOS 10 is said to be one of the most significant updates since the debut of the first Apple Watch in early 2015. The new software will be available for download starting September 18, the tech giant has confirmed. On the same day, Apple will also release iOS 17 for eligible iPhone models. The new watchOS 10 brings a revamped app grid, customizable widgets called "Glances," and several new features for the compatible Apple Watch models.

Customizable widgets and simplified app grid

With watchOS 10, users can now swipe through widgets and customize them. The update brings a Smart Stack widget that uses machine learning to predict which widgets will be most important to the user throughout the day. The app grid has been updated, from the former honeycomb-like setting to a vertical scroll, which now makes it simpler to find apps. New Nike and Hermés watchfaces, and an Ultra watchface for the Apple Watch Ultra models, will also be available.

The side button now takes users to the control center

Pressing the side button once on the Apple smartwatch now takes users directly to the control center. Upon double-pressing, users will be directed to Apple Wallet for NFC payments. The watchOS 10 requires iPhone XS or later with iOS 17 and works with Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Watch SE, Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Series 9, Watch Ultra, and Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 9 gets new features

Apple Watch Series 9, announced alongside the new-generation iPhone 15 models, boasts several new features, including on-device Siri processing for improved privacy. Additionally, the new watch gets a brighter display, a new S9 chipset, a second-generation ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for improved Find My capabilities, and a new Double Tap gesture for performing actions with a single hand.

