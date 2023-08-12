Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Check expected features and price

Written by Akash Pandey August 12, 2023 | 06:00 pm 3 min read

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport a 120Hz display (Photo credit: MacRumors)

Apple's iPhone 15 series could debut on September 12. It will include iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. The range-topping Max model may steal the spotlight considering its expected upgrades and design refinements. Compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will bear slimmer bezels, a more durable body, an advanced camera system, and more.

Titanium frame, Action button, Type-C port are the new add-ons

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will bear a titanium frame, meaning it will offer good strength and corrosion resistance while being much lighter than stainless steel. The handset is also said to feature a new Action button (probably with nine functions) to replace the Mute switch. The Lightning port will be replaced by a USB 3.2 Type-C connector.

The handset will flaunt super thin bezels

Apple has been working on minimizing the bezels. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with the regular Pro variant, will feature incredibly thin bezels, shrinking the borders by over 30% compared to previous models. The brand is reportedly using low-injection pressure over-molding or LIPO technology to reduce the border size from 2.2mm to 1.5mm, paving the way for a higher screen-to-body ratio.

It will include a 12MP periscope camera with 6x zoom

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will retain the triple camera module. However, the camera technology is expected to improve on the new model as opposed to its predecessor. The phone is rumored to include a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a new 12MP periscope lens with 6x variable zoom, replacing the 12MP (3x) telephoto snapper of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A 3nm-based A17 Bionic chip will be at the helm

Apple will pack an A17 Bionic chip into the iPhone 15 Pro Max and regular 15 Pro. According to tipster @URedditor, the new platform is built by TSMC on the 3nm FinFET process, featuring six CPU/GPU cores. The phone could settle for 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, supplied by Micron/Samsung. The baseline storage might jump from 128GB to 256GB.

It could include a larger battery and upgraded UWB chip

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly get an 18% larger battery. While wired and wireless charging would be available, Apple is rumored to be working on reverse wireless power-sharing for the 15 line-up. In terms of connectivity, the 15 Pro Max and other models could feature an upgraded ultra-wideband chip to support the Vision Pro.

There will be an increase in price

Apple may raise the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, probably due to the higher production cost and the upgrades. Early leaks suggested that the phone will start at $1,299 (around Rs. 1.08 lakh). It could debut in four color options.