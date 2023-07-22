Technology

WhatsApp users can now initiate group calls with 15 participants

Written by Akash Pandey July 22, 2023 | 05:01 pm 2 min read

The latest features are currently limited to beta testers

Another day, another set of features. It seems like WhatsApp doesn't want to take a break. The Meta-owned platform is now offering the ability to initiate group calls with up to 15 people on iOS. Previously, it was only possible to start a group call with up to seven contacts. Separately, more Android users are experiencing Material Design 3-based enhancements for the interface.

Group chat initiation with 15 participants

The feature to initiate a group call with up to 15 recipients is discoverable in WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.15.1.70. Group calls accommodate 32 participants, but it was only possible to initiate such calls with up to seven contacts. Post-initiation, additional participants were allowed to be added. The new update lets users directly initiate a group call with 15 members.

Connect with larger groups of contacts seamlessly

You can now easily select up to 15 accounts when creating a group call, thanks to the latest iOS beta update. Once the call begins, participants can join at any time. The main goal of this update is to make it easier for users to select more participants during group call setup. You can connect with a larger group of contacts right away.

More Android users get access to Material Design 3-based interface

WhatsApp has been redesigning the interface for quite some time now. The changes have been made to the bottom navigation bar, floating action button, toggles, alerts, menus, and more. Initially, these changes were restricted to a small group of users, but with the latest Android beta update, they are rolling out to more people. All the improvements align with the Material Design 3 guidelines.

Here are the modifications

WhatsApp has implemented several changes to the interface, and they are now accessible to more beta testers. The changes include rounded menus, new rounded alerts, redesigned toggles, along with the bottom navigation bar. Further enhancements include the chats tab and the floating action button, which represent an incoming message bubble.

The features are currently limited to beta testers

The facility to initiate group calls with up to 15 people is rolling out to some iOS beta testers. Likewise, the enhancements regarding the interface are rolling out to Android beta users. A wider rollout in both cases will commence over the coming weeks.