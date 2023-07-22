Technology

TCL's 65-inch 4K LED TV is 65% off on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey July 22, 2023 | 03:46 pm 2 min read

The smart TV supports Dolby Atmos (Photo credit: TCL)

TCL is one of the leading brands in the Indian smart TV market. If you're planning to upgrade your home entertainment setup, check out the 65-inch bezel-less series television from the brand. The device offers an exquisite viewing experience and boasts a range of color enhancement algorithms. Interestingly, it is currently retailing with a massive discount on Amazon. Check out the deal.

Everything to know about the offer

The 65-inch bezel-less series television is priced at Rs. 49,990 (MRP: Rs. 1,24,990) on Flipkart. In addition, buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 off using HDFC Bank credit/debit cards. The e-commerce site is also offering up to Rs. 2,550 discount in exchange for an old device.

The television supports a 60Hz refresh rate

The TCL smart TV bears a minimalist design, with super thin bezels to provide a full-screen viewing experience. The television sports a 65-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LED screen, with a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 178-degree viewing angle, and HDR10 certification. Dynamic Color Enhancement optimizes color vibrancy. The Micro Dimming feature automatically adjusts brightness and darkness levels.

It includes three HDMI ports

The smart TV is equipped with three HDMI ports, a USB slot, an RJ-45 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It offers Google Assistant (via remote), dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The device has 16GB of onboard storage

The smart TV is powered by AIPQ 2.0, which processes content in real-time, detecting the environment and upscaling the videos. It optimizes visuals as per the content requirements. The television boots Google TV, which means you can download all your favorite apps directly via Play Store. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage onboard. The device packs dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

How to bag the deal?

Head to this product page, and click on "Buy with Exchange" if you have an old television to replace. After receiving the exchange value, proceed to the checkout page, and use the HDFC Bank credit card to avail bank off.