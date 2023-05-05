Lifestyle

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Buy these books at 50% discount

Calling all bookworms! You are in luck till May 8 as Amazon is offering massive discounts on books with its ongoing Great Summer Sale. Available at a flat discount of 50% and more, you can grab your favorite musings at steal deal prices like never before. So what are you waiting for? Check out our list and get ordering ASAP.

'The Psychology of Money' at Rs. 160

Written by Morgan Housel, this book offers timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness. It has 19 short stories that offer you the right tactics to manage your finances, invest, and make rich business decisions. Originally priced at Rs. 399 on Amazon, you can buy this paperback at a slashed price of Rs. 160 only and also avail of their fastest delivery option.

'Think and Grow Rich' at Rs. 98

Think And Grow Rich, which was earlier available for Rs. 199 on the e-commerce platform, can now be bought at Rs. 98. Yes, you read that right! Authored by Napolean Hill, this book is all things inspirational that can help you achieve your goals with real-life stories of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, etc. Hit 'add to cart' before the bestseller runs out of stock.

'How to Win Friends and Influence People' at Rs. 27

You just need Rs. 27 in your pocket (or bank account) to buy this marvelous book called How to Win Friends and Influence People which was initially available at Rs. 130. This is one of Dale Carnegie's bestsellers that can offer you some incredible and well-researched insights on how to expand your social circle, channel your thoughts more constructively, and be mentally strong.

'Attitude Is Everything' at Rs. 105

Who knew one could fix their attitude by only paying a small sum of Rs. 105? Can't believe it, right? We neither! However, it's happening for real on Amazon - Attitude Is Everything by Jeff Keller is available at this price instead of its original cost of Rs. 225. And if you order it today, you get guaranteed delivery by tomorrow!

'Before the Coffee Gets Cold' at Rs. 192

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi has a 65% discount running on it, making it available at a rather 'hot' price of Rs. 192 instead of Rs. 550! It's a book about four people who use a cafe's time-travel offer for different reasons and embrace the risks of going back in time. Check out more such book recommendations.