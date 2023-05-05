Lifestyle

Don't make these mistakes when traveling in Oman

Don't make these mistakes when traveling in Oman

Written by Rishabh Raj May 05, 2023, 04:54 pm 3 min read

Be respectful, travel hassle-free

Oman is a country of vast deserts, ancient traditions, and warm hospitality. It's a popular tourist destination attracting travelers from all over the world. While Oman is welcoming to visitors, it is important to be respectful of the local culture and customs. We have highlighted some common tourist mistakes to avoid in Oman to ensure you have a memorable visit to this beautiful country.

Don't show any sort of aggression

In Oman, any sign of aggression is discouraged, and it is crucial to remain calm and collected. Swearing, offensive gestures, or impatience are illegal and may lead to legal action. Verbal abuse or aggression towards others is unacceptable, and even an accusation of frustration can result in trouble. In short, it is crucial to stay respectful and patient and avoid confrontational behavior.

Don't talk about the Sultan's private life

It's not okay to talk about the Sultan's private life in Oman. Doing so is against the law and can offend locals. It may also get you in trouble with the Royal Omani Police. Therefore, it is best to be respectful and not discuss such matters. The current Sultan of Oman is Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, just for your information.

Don't dress inappropriately

As Oman is a conservative Islamic country, women are expected to dress modestly while traveling around. This means keeping their shoulders, chest, and legs covered, and avoiding wearing tight clothing. Loose-fitting clothes are best for staying comfortable in hot temperatures, as well. When visiting mosques, men must wear long pants and women must cover their heads to be respectful of the Omani culture.

Don't talk loudly on streets

Omanis are known for being friendly and hospitable towards visitors. They enjoy meeting new people and often gather in special places called "Majilis" or "Sabla" to chat and share the news. Unlike some other cultures, it is not common for them to gather in the streets and talk in a high-pitched voice, as it could disturb their neighbors and the elderly.

Don't click photos of Omanis, without their consent

Taking photographs of Omanis without their explicit permission can be seen as invasive. It's always best to ask for permission before taking someone's picture, especially if they are the main subject of the photo. Doing otherwise might land you in trouble. The husband of a woman, who happens to be in your frame even if you did not intend to, might object to you.