Trying to escape summer heat? Visit these places in Chitkul

Chitkul is a hidden gem in Himachal Pradesh

A hidden gem in India, Chitkul is a beautiful quaint village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh that will soothe your soul with its breathtaking beauty and pleasant surroundings. Nestled at a height of 3,450 feet above sea level, it is the last inhabited village to be located near the Indo-Chinese border. Here are five places you must visit when here.

Sangla Meadows

One of the most stunning places to visit in Chitkul, Sangla Meadows or Sangla Kanda is a delight for nature lovers. The place is surrounded by majestic mountains, apple orchards, and lush green forests. You can get a 180-degree view of the Kinner Kailash from here. You can also try trekking here while enjoying the soothing weather and the natural sightseeing.

Baspa River

If you are planning a trip to Chitkul, do not forget to visit the picturesque Baspa River that passes through the Sangla Hills. This fast-flowing river originates from the Baspa watercourse and joins with the Yamuna River. The upper slope of the river is covered with oak and pine trees. Visitors would need to ride on baskets to cross this river.

Kamru Fort

Kamru Fort is nestled at a height of 2,600 meters above sea level. You can also witness gushing streams and apple gardens from the valley. You need to cross a series of gates to reach the main fort. The fort's main gate features a large image of Lord Buddha. You will also find a Kamakhya Devi idol and Badrinath Temple inside the fort.

Bering Nag Temple

Dedicated to Lord Jagas who is also known as Lord Shiva, the Bering Nag Temple is a popular religious site in Chitkul that is visited by hundreds of devotees throughout the year. The famous Fulaich Fair is organized here between August to September and is attended by several Kinnauri people. The temple is constructed in wood which reflects the architectural excellence of olden times.

Tibetan Wood Carving Center

If you are looking forward to taking back some traditional souvenirs from your Chitkul trip, then the Tibetan Wood Carving Center is a must-visit. Located near the Saffron Farms on the outskirts of Sangla, you can find wood products crafted in Tibetan style here highlighting the artistic skill of the natives. Many products are available for sale while some are for display purposes.

Brelengi Gompa

One of the most popular monasteries to visit in Chitkul, the Brelengi Gompa is nestled near Reckong Peo in the Kinnaur district. The monastery was established by the Society of Mahabodhi for Dalai Lama in 1922 for the purpose of performing the Kalachakra ceremony. The monastery's walls and roof are wooden. You will also find a 10 meters tall Buddha statue near the monastery.