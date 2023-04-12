Lifestyle

National Deskfast Day: 5 instant breakfast recipes for busy folks

Quick meals for those who don't get enough time

In an age where most of us are rushing through emails and deadlines, eating meals on our cluttered work desks has become a new working style. Called 'deskfast', this concept of eating breakfast on our work table is a pretty common practice now. As the US celebrates this culture on April 12, here are five instant brekkie recipes for those who are perpetually busy.

Oats porridge

Begin by soaking a handful of oats in water. Meanwhile, heat milk and add apples and cinnamon powder to it. Separately, toast some flax seeds and sesame seeds and then add them to the milk. Now add the oats and cook for a minute or until you get the right consistency. Add some honey and garnish with your favorite nuts.

Set dosa

Add some soaked poha, semolina, curd, and salt in a mixer. Add some water to it and then mix them to form a batter. Now pour this into a bowl and add some fruit salt. Grease a pan with some oil, pour a ladle of this batter on it, and roast until the dosa is crispy. Best paired with chutney.

Avocado toast

Toast a slice of bread until it's golden brown and crispy. Removing the pit of an avocado, scoop out its flesh using a spoon and mash it up with a fork in a bowl. Smoothen it as much as possible. Now add a pinch of salt and pepper, and spread it on the toast. Simple and instant, right?

Quinoa lentil salad

Add some water to a pan, followed by broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, and carrots. Par-blanch them for about a minute. Transfer them to a bowl filled with ice water and set aside. Take another bowl and add boiled lentils, quinoa, some pomegranate seeds, chopped onions, and coriander to it. Mix well. Finally, add the blanched veggies to it and mix well, and dig in.

Bombay sandwich

Take two bread slices and nicely butter them. Now layer them with mint chutney and then place cucumber, tomatoes, boiled potato slices, onions, and capsicum on them. Sprinkle some chaat masala and salt, and then club the slices into a sandwich. Toast them on a pan with some butter until the sandwich turns golden brown on both sides. Savor crispy.