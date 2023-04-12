Lifestyle

5 homemade DIY skin peels for glowing skin

These natural peel-offs are safe for your skin

An essential part of your skincare routine, peel-off masks help remove impurities from the skin, improve your skin texture, and reduce wrinkles and fine lines, giving you a fresh, smooth, and clear complexion. However, chemical peels available in the market can be expensive sometimes and not safe for sensitive skin. Here are five natural homemade skin peels that are safe to use.

Sugar and honey peel

Rich in glycolic acid, sugar is a natural exfoliant that will help alleviate pigmentation, pimples, and fine lines. Honey will moisturize your skin and make it firm, smooth, and supple. Mix sugar with honey. Add little water to it and mix well to form a paste. Apply this mixture evenly on your face. Peel it off after five minutes to reveal plump skin.

Egg white and lemon juice peel

Packed with hydroxyl acid, lemon juice can remove impurities, blemishes, and blackheads and reduce the size of pores on your skin. Egg whites, on the other hand, will whiten your skin and increase its elasticity. Mix egg white with lemon juice and apply this mixture to your face. Wait for 30 minutes, peel off the mask slowly, and wash your face well.

Pumpkin face peel

The natural acids in pumpkin help exfoliate your skin and brighten your complexion. The essential vitamins in it make it great for acne-prone skin. The vitamins C and K in pumpkin also help fade sun spots and reduce hyperpigmentation. Blend boiled pumpkin with powdered brown sugar into a smooth paste. Apply this to your skin and peel it off after 15 minutes.

Tomato and aloe vera face peel

Packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, this face peel is perfect for sensitive skin. It removes dark spots, sun spots, and dullness and tightens your skin. Aloe vera offers auxins to your skin which aids healthy skin cells to grow fast. Puree tomato and blend it well with aloe vera gel. Apply the paste to your skin and peel it off after 30 minutes.

Strawberry face peel

Rich in ellagic acid and antioxidants, strawberries are great for your skin. They protect your skin from damaging UV rays and reduce wrinkles and fine lines. The salicylic acid in them also helps fade away dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Blend together fresh strawberries and sour grapes. Add honey and yogurt and mix well. Apply it to your face. Peel it off after 20 minutes.