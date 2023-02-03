Lifestyle

Here's why Japanese camellia is great for your hair health

Here's why Japanese camellia is great for your hair health

Written by Sneha Das Feb 03, 2023, 06:36 pm 2 min read

Japanese camellia helps strengthen your hair and makes it smooth and glossy

Loaded with essential nutrients like oleic, palmitic fatty acids, and linoleic, Japanese camellia has been used for centuries to treat hair problems. It not only makes your hair soft, and glossy but also repairs breakage and split ends, prevents dandruff, and soothes dry scalp. It also acts as a great conditioning agent for your tresses. Here are some benefits of Japanese camellia.

It strengthens your hair

The plant-derived oils from Japanese camellia help nourish and moisturize your scalp which prevents your mane from breakage and damage and makes it strong and healthy. The proteins like vitamin E and glycerides present in it makes it a great conditioning agent that in turn helps your hair strands become more resilient. It also prevents hair fall triggered by various scalp conditions.

Prevents the side effects of dyeing

Being a natural chemoprotective agent, Japanese camellia oil protects your hair and scalp from damage and infections caused by dyeing. The outer covering of your hair fiber is made of omega-3 fatty acids and hair dyes strip off that covering by damaging the strands. Japenese camellia shields the strands from damage caused by dyeing by replenishing the outer covering of the hair fiber.

Moisturizes your scalp and protects against infections

Camillia oil helps protect your scalp from infections like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis. According to studies, shampoos and oils containing Japanese camellia refresh your scalp, by improving scalp health and minimizing excess oil production. It also helps decrease inflammation and improves your scalp's skin barrier. You can mix camellia oil with your regular shampoo to wash your hair.

Adds luster to your mane

Packed with healing properties, camellia oil restores damaged hair and brings it back to life by adding natural shine and luster to it. It treats hair damaged by excessive use of styling tools or chemical products. It also protects your hair from harmful UV rays and environmental pollutants by acting as a protective barrier. Finally, it treats dry hair by making it smooth.