Lifestyle

5 popular eyeliner looks you must try

5 popular eyeliner looks you must try

Written by Sneha Das Dec 27, 2022, 06:50 am 2 min read

These eyeliner looks will amp up your overall makeup

An eyeliner can instantly elevate your overall makeup look and make your eyes appear bigger, brighter, and more defined. Be it the classic winged look, a dramatic cat eye, or a smokey liner, you can use eyeliner in several ways depending on your outfit and style. You can also use colored liners for a fun touch. Here are five popular looks you should try.

Winged liner

One of the most classic and popular styles, a winged eyeliner look is timeless and matches most outfits. Popular for centuries, it makes your eyes look attractive and wide awake and adds thickness to your lashes. However, you need to master the technique of drawing the perfect wing. You can either go for a thin and basic wing or a thick and dramatic one.

Graphic eyeliner

One of the most popular trends lately, graphic eyeliner offers an experimental and stylish look as you draw geometric shapes with a striking and vibrant colored liner to make your eyes do all the talking. You can go for a floating liner look with a blue and black shade. Use blue eyeliner on your eye crease to draw a dramatic line.

Cat eyeliner

One of the most popular styles to enhance your eyes, the cat eyeliner look is edgy, quirky, fun, dramatic, and bewitching. It gives your eyes a bolder and bigger appearance and makes you look glam. Unlike winged liners, cat eye has a thicker and more dramatic wing and includes tightening your lower lash line. In this look, the inner corner is also extended downwards.

Graphic smudge ombre eyeliner

If you want to try something different, you can select this fun look of graphic smudge ombre eyeliner that is a combination of the blended smokey eye and the graphic wing liner. Draw a wing a little far from what you usually do and smudge it on the inner space. Apply a neutral-colored eyeshadow and blend well until shaded into your natural eyelid color.

Fishtail eyeliner

Draw a line up and out from your eye's outer corner and line the upper lash line. Draw a line connecting the outer line's tip to the upper lash line creating a triangle. Fill in the triangle. Repeat the same on the lower lash line and flick it out. The upper and lower liner must connect at the outer corner in a fishtail shape.