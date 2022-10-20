Lifestyle

5 amazing benefits of hand massage

Written by Sneha Das Oct 20, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

A soothing hand massage relaxes you and releases muscle tension

Hand massages are not only soothing and relaxing but also help ease muscle tension and reduce pain. A hand massage results in greater grip strength, improved sleep, less anxiety, improved blood circulation, and a better mood. A relaxing 15-minute hand massage as a self-care routine can yield a lot of health benefits while calming your brain. Here are five excellent benefits of hand massage.

Better sleep Helps you sleep better

A soothing hand massage helps activate the relaxing pressure points in your hand and releases serotonin in the brain that promotes a good night's sleep. It also gives relief from pain that might be affecting your sleep. According to a 2011 study, a group of people who got hand massages experienced better sleep in a four-week period than a control group.

Stress Reduces stress and anxiety

Overthinking, overanalyzing, and tension can lead to stress and anxiety that contributes to several heart problems. A good hand massage reduces anxiety symptoms and stress-related responses. It also leads to increased satisfaction. It increases endorphins in your body and reduces symptoms of depression. According to research, a 15-minute hand massage on people awaiting surgery reduced their anxiety and stress and helped them relax.

Blood circulation Increases blood circulation

Hand massages which include movements like rotating the wrists, stroking the skin, and gently pulling the fingers increase blood circulation in the body. Massages enable the pumping of oxygen into your hands which also encourages the proper functioning of muscles and tissues in the area. Good blood circulation also keeps your heart healthy and keeps any cardiovascular ailments at bay.

Soothes pain Reduces pain and soothes achy overused muscles

If you are suffering from pain in various parts of your body, then hand massages can come to your rescue and soothe the pain. A gentle hand massage can help reduce muscle pain or tension in the lower back and make you feel relaxed. It rests and soothes tired and achy muscles that are constantly being used. Massages also prevent repetitive strain injuries.

Moisturizing and hydrating Moisturizes and conditions your skin

Apart from releasing stress and tension, hand massages also moisturize and nourish your hands and keep them soft and healthy. A hand massage is usually performed using a nourishing cream or essential oil which prevents your hands from drying. The soothing fluid strokes allow the rich hydrating ingredients to soak into your skin and keep it smooth, supple, and hydrated.