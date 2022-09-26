Lifestyle

Amchur: 5 lip-smacking recipes you must try

Amchur: 5 lip-smacking recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das Sep 26, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

These amchur recipes are sweet and tangy and taste amazing.

Also called dried mango powder, amchur is widely used in Ayurvedic practices as it is packed with essential nutrients like vitamins and antioxidants. Loaded with anti-bacterial and anti-diabetic properties, this tangy-flavored mixture is great for digestion, aids in weight loss, detoxifies your body, and is good for your heart health. Popularly in various Indian cuisines, check out these five delicious recipes using amchur.

Tangy and spicy Amchur rice

This South Indian recipe has a tangy flavor and can be had for lunch or dinner with some spicy sabzi. Saute mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and peanuts in oil. Add red chilies, cashews, curry leaves, and slit green chilies, and fry well. Add turmeric powder and asafoetida and mix well. Add cooked rice, amchur powder, and salt, mix well and serve.

Chickpea dish Amchur chana

Soak chickpeas in water for eight hours, drain the water and boil them. Saute cumin seeds, cinnamon sticks, and cardamom pods in ghee. Add ground cumin, coriander, amchur powder, cayenne, and turmeric, and stir well. Add chopped tomatoes, salt, chickpeas, cilantro, and some reserved chickpea water and simmer for 20 minutes. Garnish with chopped red onion and chopped cilantro and serve hot.

Flavorful and aromatic Amchur dal

Soak toor dal in water for 20 minutes, drain and keep aside. Saute cumin seeds, black mustard seeds, and green chili in a pressure cooker. Add ginger, garlic, tomato, and onion paste, garam masala, turmeric powder, black pepper, salt, cayenne pepper, and amchur slices, and mix. Add toor dal, water, close the lid, and cook for seven minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Crispy and fried Bhindi amchur

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Trim off the heads of the okra and slice them lengthwise into three-four strips. Next, cut them into about two-inch pieces. Mix together turmeric powder, coriander, cumin, chili powder, fennel seeds, and amchur. Pour a little oil to make a paste and coat the okra with this mixture. Bake for 20 minutes and serve hot.

Dry dish Amchur sautéed potatoes

Cut potatoes into cubes and keep aside. Saute ground cumin, ajwain, and asafoetida in ghee and cook for 10 seconds. Add ginger and cook for 10 seconds more. Add the cubed potatoes and saute for a minute. Add black pepper, amchur, cayenne, and salt, and cook until the potatoes are tender and cooked through. Serve hot with a dash of lemon juice and coriander.