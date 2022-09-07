Lifestyle

5 delicious recipes using cumin you must try at home

These cumin-based recipes are flavorful and easy to make at home.

One of the most common spices found in Indian kitchens, cumin is made from the seeds of the Cuminum cyminum plant. The spice has a distinct flavor that has been described as earthy, spicy, nutty, and warm. Also used in Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African cuisines, cumin helps in promoting digestion and weight loss. Here are five yummy and healthy recipes featuring cumin.

Potato-based dry dish Aloo jeera

This simple and flavorful dish is made using potatoes and is best enjoyed with some piping hot parathas. Boil the potatoes and dice them. Saute cumin seeds in oil. Add chopped onion, ginger, and garlic. Saute until golden. Add diced potatoes and stir. Sprinkle coriander powder, salt, garam masala, turmeric powder, and red chili powder, and toss well. Serve hot with parathas.

Comfort food Jeera rice

Jeera rice is one of the best comfort foods to have for lunch. Saute cumin seeds in oil until they start spluttering. Add sliced onions and saute well. Next, add the rice in three cups of water. Boil the mixture, add a few drops of lemon juice, and cover the pan. Cook for 10 minutes and serve hot with a delicious vegetable curry.

Flavored biscuits Jeera biscuit

Mix butter and castor sugar in a bowl until light and creamy. Combine cumin seeds, salt, and flour in another bowl. Add the dry ingredients in milk and the butter-sugar mix. Knead into a semi-stiff dough. Roll into a triangle and cut into small squares. Bake the biscuits in a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes and it's ready to be eaten.

Healthy and nutritious Jeera dal

Jeera dal is nutritious and can be enjoyed with some steamed rice. Pressure cook moong dal with water and turmeric powder for three-four whistles. Mash the cooked dal and keep it aside. Saute cumin seeds and red chilies in ghee. Add ginger and asafoetida and saute again. Add this mixture to the dal along with salt and coriander leaves. Mix well and serve.

Pan-fried snack Jeera chicken

Jeera chicken is a pan-fried snack infused with flavorful spices. Dry roast cumin seeds, pepper, fennel seeds, cloves, cardamom seeds, coriander seeds, and cinnamon sticks. Fry sliced onions in oil. Add curry leaves, and ginger-garlic paste. Fry well. Add chicken pieces and fry again. Add roasted masala, salt. Keep frying. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or parathas.