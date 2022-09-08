Lifestyle

5 health benefits of Ayurvedic concoction, triphala

5 health benefits of Ayurvedic concoction, triphala

Written by Sneha Das Sep 08, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Triphala is an Ayurvedic concoction that offers a lot of health benefits.

Used as a healing remedy for over 1,000 years, triphala is a herbal concoction of three popular dried fruits - amla, bibhitaki, and haritaki. A staple in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, triphala is packed with anti-inflammatory properties and can aid in weight loss while protecting against several diseases. It also makes for a natural laxative, aiding in digestion. Here are five health benefits of triphala.

Weight loss Supports weight loss

According to several studies, triphala is effective in promoting weight loss, especially in the belly area. It tones and strengthens the colon tissue and helps in reducing excessive fat that gathers around the belly. It also eliminates harmful toxins and boosts your metabolism. According to a study, 62 obese adults who were supplemented with 10 gm triphala powder daily experienced greater weight reduction.

Dental problems Protects against dental problems

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, triphala can help with several dental problems and cavities. It prevents the formation of plaque which is the common cause of cavities and gingivitis. The antioxidants in triphala can also treat mouth sores. According to a study, 143 children who used a mouthwash containing triphala extract experienced reduced plaque build-up, bacterial growth, and gum inflammation in the mouth.

Skin health Helps to improve skin quality

The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of triphala heal skin issues and protect skin cells. According to a study, applying triphala paste to the skin can help rebuild skin protein, stimulate collagen formation, and retain moisture on the skin. The Vitamin C in triphala makes your skin soft, smooth, hydrated, and radiant. It also reduces wrinkles, combats inflammation, and heals oxidative injury.

Digestive health Acts as a natural laxative

Triphala has been used since ancient times to treat digestive issues like constipation, abdominal pain, and flatulence. It acts as a natural laxative and gives relief from gastrointestinal disorders while improving the frequency and consistency of bowel movements. It also promotes proper absorption of food. According to various animal studies, triphala also helps in reducing intestinal inflammation, and repairing intestinal damage.

Cancer prevention Protects against certain types of cancer

According to various lab studies, triphala is effective in curbing the growth of certain cancerous cells. The powerful antioxidants like gallic acid and polyphenols present in this Ayurvedic offering help in preventing the growth of lymphoma, stomach and pancreatic cancers. According to test-tube studies, triphala also killed prostate and colon cancer cells.