Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz goes official: Check features, price

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 14, 2022, 05:24 pm 2 min read

The NoiseColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz features various health and fitness metrics.

Homegrown audio and wearables brand Noise has introduced its latest smartwatch, the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz, in India. It will be available for purchase from Wednesday (August 17) onward in six colorways via the brand's e-store. As for the key highlights, the wearable bears an AMOLED display and has support for Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, and up to seven days of battery life.

Context Why does this story matter?

Noise began operations in 2014, and it has succeeded in establishing a niche for itself with reasonably priced wearable goods. The company is currently experiencing phenomenal growth across the country.

The ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz succeeds the ColorFit Ultra Buzz unveiled back in April. With several new-age features and on-the-go connectivity, it looks promising at a sub-Rs. 4,000 value.

Design and display The display offers 500 nits of peak brightness

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch has a compact form with Always on Display (AoD) functionality. The wearable sports a 1.8-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution, 500 nits peak brightness, and 326ppi pixel density. It features more than 100 customizable, cloud-hosted watch faces. The device is offered in Jet Black, Silver Gray, Vintage Brown, Olive Green, Vintage Gray, and Champagne Gray colors.

Internals The smartwatch has support for Bluetooth 5.3

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch is equipped with more than 100 sports modes. It offers major health-tracking features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for tracking blood oxygen levels, and stress and sleep monitoring. It has support for the NoiseFit app, Bluetooth 5.3, and single-chip BT calling. The wearable's battery can last up to a week on a single charge.

Information Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz: Pricing and availability

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz bears a price tag of Rs. 3,999. It will be up for grabs via the company's official website starting August 17 from 12 pm onward. Buyers can purchase it in six different color options.

