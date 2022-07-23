Technology

Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch launched in India: Check price and features

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 23, 2022, 04:05 am 2 min read

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch comes with 5 days of battery life (Photo credit: Fire-Boltt)

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has been introduced in India officially. The watch is priced at Rs. 3,799. It is now available for purchase via Amazon in eight different shades. It bears an AMOLED display and has support for Bluetooth calling, TWS pairing, and voice assistance. It comes with 128MB of internal memory. Here are more details.

Homegrown wearable and audio company, Fire-Boltt began operations in 2015 and is currently enjoying tremendous growth in the nation.

Additionally, it outperformed boAt, Noise, and Fastrack to be named the leading wearable watch brand in Q1 2022 by IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker.

With several new-age features and on-the-go connectivity, the newly introduced Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch looks promising at sub-Rs. 4,000 price point.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch has a compact form with IP68 dust and water resistance. The wearable sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution, an Always-on feature, and multiple watch faces. It has a built-in microphone and speaker. The device is offered in eight different color options including Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Dark Gray, Gold, Green, Pink, and Silver.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling. It promises on-the-go connectivity for TWS earbuds, thereby allowing users access to calls and music via an audio wearable. The device's features can also be controlled using the Boltt Play App.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch supports AI Voice assistance. It has 128MB of internal memory for storing data. Users can have quick access to the dial pad, call history, and saved contacts. The device is equipped with 100 sports modes, smart notifications, one-touch controls, and multiple monitoring features. It comes with SpO2, heart rate, and sleep trackers along with a meditative breathing feature.

The Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch is up for grabs via Amazon at Rs. 3,799. It is available in eight different shades. Buyers can get Rs. 500 cashback on IDBI Credit Card transactions.