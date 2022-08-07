Technology

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 Ultra smartwatch debuts with 15-day battery life

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 Ultra smartwatch debuts with 15-day battery life

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 07, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

Gizmore GIZFIT 910 Ultra supports Bluetooth calling (Photo credit: Gizmore)

Homegrown Gizmore has launched a new budget-range smartwatch in India dubbed the "GIZFIT 910 Ultra." It is available exclusively via Flipkart starting Sunday and is up for grabs at an introductory price of Rs. 1,799 for the first four days. As for the highlights, it features an HD display, in-built gaming options, and up to 15 days of battery life.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi-based Gizmore is a recent entrant in the smartwatch business. However, it has managed to carve a space for itself with competitively priced fashionable products.

The GIZFIT 910 Ultra, with several workout modes and three in-built games, is aimed at youngsters.

It's packed with numerous features and costs only a fraction of what similar offerings would cost, making it an attractive proposition for many.

Design and display The smartwatch has a 2.5D HD display

The Gizmore GIZFIT 910 Ultra has a conventional design with a square dial and a silicone strap. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The wearable bears a 1.69-inch 2.5D HD (240x280 pixels) curved IPS LCD display with full touch, 500-nits of peak brightness, and an intelligent split-screen. It is offered in Black, Burgundy, and Gray color options.

Information It delivers smart notifications for emails, social media alerts

The Gizmore GIZFIT 910 Ultra supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and is compatible with devices running on both Android and iOS. It also has smart notifications, sedentary reminders, and goal completion reminders.

Features The device offers 100+ watch faces and 60+ workout modes

The GIZFIT 910 Ultra features a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker, sleep monitor, and menstrual cycle tracker. It offers support for over 60 workout modes and 100+ watch faces and has a battery that claims to offer 15 days of usage. For gamers, it has three in-built games. The wearable also promises music control, Bluetooth calling, and is compatible with Alexa and Siri.

Information Gizmore GIZFIT 910 Ultra: Pricing and availability

In India, the Gizmore GIZFIT 910 Ultra is priced at Rs. 5,999 but is available for Rs. 1,799 till August 10. The smartwatch is up for grabs here exclusively via Flipkart starting Sunday.