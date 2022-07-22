Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 22 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 22, 2022, 10:03 am 2 min read

Free Fire Max can be downloaded in India via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an action-adventure battle royale game where the players enter the battlefield with the goal of dominating the leaderboard and climbing the rankings. To give gamers a chance to win free prizes, the game's developers constantly add alphanumeric codes to it. Players can use the codes to open up different routes and earn various reward points, resources, and weapons.

Context Why does this story matter?

Whether playing solo or in a team, having access to extra supplies is pretty helpful on the battlefield.

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption scheme helps players obtain various in-game items for free, which they would otherwise have to pay for with real money.

The tactic has assisted Garena in maintaining the interest of the gamers in their battle royale game.

Details Codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours

A player can redeem multiple codes, but each code can be claimed only once. For today i.e. July 22, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help the players grab weapon loot crates, costumes, diamonds, skins, emotes, and more. Gamers can only access the codes through Indian servers. Additionally, they are functional for a duration of 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 22

The codes listed below are redeemable only once per player: F87H-ZMZG-HJ97, T6YG-R763-4HIU, VKNB-O98J-EG9F, 56DQ-IFVY-VU98. Y56U-98MI-O6YH, JB6F-5XEF-E2SH, UJJ9-TR3F-TV39, 8HB5-UB8N-HIUY. 76F5-42J4-H98N, 42TI-OD6F-R7BN, JHFC-R5F6-DT4V, YGD5-OPIK-304U. 7XGC-T56E-4IHC, NT4I-2NCS-OSJH, AYXF-SG6H-HI0O, UP9O-JGH6-NB6A.

Instructions What is the process for redeeming the codes?

The Free Fire MAX codes are easy to redeem. Simply visit the reward page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and use your verified Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK credentials to log in. Enter a 12-digit code in the text box and then tap 'Confirm.' Further, click on 'Ok.' In case of a successful redemption, you will be able to claim your rewards from the game's mail section.