Technology

Pixel 6a's sale starts from July 28: Should you buy?

Pixel 6a's sale starts from July 28: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 21, 2022, 05:40 pm 3 min read

The Pixel 6a bears an IP67 protection (Photo credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6a is now out in India officially. The handset costs Rs. 43,999, and its pre-orders can be made on Flipkart. Talking about the device's availability, it will be up for grabs starting July 28. But before moving forward with your decision to buy it, have you considered its specifications? If not, then here are the complete details of this new Pixel smartphone.

Context Why does this story matter?

After a two-year hiatus, Google has introduced a Pixel smartphone in India. The Pixel 4a (released in 2020) was the last Pixel device to debut here.

Since then, Google has introduced the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series, but they were never launched in India officially.

With the arrival of 6a, the Pixel fans in the country can now rejoice.

Design and display The device sports a dual-tone rear panel

The Pixel 6a has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it flaunts a dual-tone design with a blacked-out full-width camera bar. The device bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In India, it is offered in Charcoal and Chalk shades.

Information It gets a 12MP ultra-wide camera

The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera arrangement, that includes a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary snapper and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals The handset is backed by Google Tensor SoC

The Pixel 6a is powered by a Google Tensor chipset, paired with a Titan M2 coprocessor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12. The device draws power from a 4,410mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The Pixel 6a will set you back by Rs. 43,999. It will be available for purchase from July 28 onward via Flipkart. The Axis Bank cardholders can get Rs. 4,000 off on debit, credit, and EMI transactions. Buyers can also avail Rs. 6,000 off in exchange for an old Pixel device and Rs. 2,000 off in exchange for a non-Pixel smartphone.

Verdict Should you buy the Pixel 6a?

Even though the Pixel 6a is more affordable than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it is still a somewhat expensive deal. The device does have some notable features, but given its hefty price tag, it may receive a lukewarm reception in India's fiercely competitive mid-range market. Many competitors at this price point provide a better value for your money.