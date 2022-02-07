Technology

Google Chrome browser gets new logo; here's what changed

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 07, 2022, 01:14 pm 3 min read

Tech behemoth Google is changing the logo of its popular web browser Google Chrome after eight years. A designer for Google Chrome, Elvin Hu, tweeted the first look of the new logo and said it will provide a "modern experience" for the product. The modifications were made based on the various operating systems that Chrome runs on, said Hu.

Context Why does the story matter?

Since 2008, the Google Chrome logo has been gradually toned down to a simpler 2D logo from a bright 3D icon.

The logo has been changed four times in a span of fourteen years.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers that is used by millions of people all over the world.

Modifications What has been changed?

"Some of you might have noticed a new icon in Chrome's Canary update today. Yes! we're refreshing Chrome's brand icons for the first time in 8 years. The new icons will start to appear across your devices soon," tweeted Hu. The shadows have been removed and the colors are made more vibrant in the logo. The proportions have also been changed.

Quote 'We introduced a very subtle gradient'

"Placing certain shades of green and red next to each other created an unpleasant color vibration, so we introduced a very subtle gradient to the main icon to mitigate that," Hu's tweet read. These changes make the blue ball in the middle appear bigger.

Twitter Post Transformations are seen in ribbons of logo

On iOS, our Beta app will start using a blueprint-like design, as a nod to Apple's developer-focused apps, and the Stable app icon will have new proportions on the tile.

Information Why was the logo redesigned?

"We tailor Chrome's experience to each OS, with features like Native Window Occlusion on Windows, day-one M1 support on macOS, Widgets on iOS/Android, and Material You on Android. We want our brand to convey the same level of care," Hu tweeted. "We explored introducing more negative space. However, in context, the white required a stroke that shrunk the icon overall," he added.

OS-specific OS-specific customizations

Google is also customizing the logo with multiple variations that will look better on iOS, Windows, and MacOS. "We created OS-specific customizations. We want the icons to feel recognizably Chrome, but also well crafted for each OS. For example, on Windows, the icons take on an obviously gradated look, appearing at home on Windows 10 and 11," Hu tweeted.

Do you know? Currently available on Chrome Canary

According to Hu, if anyone uses Chrome Canary (the developer version of Chrome), they can notice the new icon. With the release of Chrome 100, users will be able to see the redesigned Google Chrome logo on all devices soon.