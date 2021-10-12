Google could offer Apple One-inspired Pixel Pass, including Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 could be offered in an Apple-inspired bundle called the Pixel Pass

The upcoming Google Pixel 6 might follow in the footsteps of the Apple iPhone lineup by offering a recurring subscription to Google services that resemble the Apple One bundle. Touted to be named the Pixel Pass, the monthly subscription fee would give you access to a Pixel 6, extended warranty, Google One, and other premium Google-owned services. Here's everything we know so far.

This leak suggests Google could offer a 'Pixel Pass'

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription.



What’s on offer?

Pixel Pass combines Pixel 6 ownership with Google-owned premium services

According to a fresh leak by technology news veteran M Brandon Lee, the Pixel Pass subscription would give the buyer access to a Pixel phone "with the promise of regular updates" and access to Google One, Play Pass, YouTube Premium or YouTube Music, and network coverage from Google Fi. These premium services can be purchased separately but the Pixel Pass bundles them together.

Pricing

Pixel Pass rumored to be available only in US initially

The leak suggests that one can purchase the Pixel Pass only in the US through select carriers associated with the Google Store, or through Google Fi. In a separate tweet, Lee claimed the Pixel 6 range's up-front pricing in the EU would start at €649 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the vanilla Pixel 6 and at €899 (approximately Rs. 78,000) for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Sensible?

The pass would convert one-time purchase into recurring subscription income

Although inspired by Apple, introducing Pixel Pass would make business sense for Google. It would convert a one-time purchase of a Pixel device into a recurring subscription that would generate a consistent revenue stream in the long term. For the customer, it could be more budget-friendly than a one-time purchase. It could also make sense if customers plan to subscribe to several Google services.

Specifications

Google Pixel 6 variants, features, colors have been leaked

We believe that in the long term, the Pixel Pass could be offered to customers in other countries as well, at least where all the aforementioned premium Google-owned services are offered. Lee's tweets also disclosed potential color names for the Pixel 6 variants after several leaks about the smartphone's specifications poured in last week. The devices will be officially unveiled on October 19.