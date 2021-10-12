Google Search gets a chromatic guitar tuner: Details here

Written by Madhurita Goswami Mail Published on Oct 12, 2021, 12:45 am

The tuning results depend on the quality of microphone on the device.

Google has added another music-related feature—a chromatic guitar tuner—to its Search capabilities following the release of a feature to identify a song from a hum last year. Google Assistant can already help tune a guitar, but this built-in Search feature can be accessed on all desktop and mobile devices, including those without the voice assistant. A functional microphone, however, is required on the device.

Steps for access, use

How to tune a guitar using Google tuner?

The guitar tuner can be accessed by typing "Google tuner" in Google Search. The browser should be allowed to access the device's microphone. When a guitar is played loudly enough in front of the microphone, the tuner will register the strings. Then, the tuner interface will throw up instructions for tuning the guitar—up or down—to reach the nearest note.

Compatibility with devices

Google tuner seemed to be more compatible with Pixel 5a

The quality of results also depends on the microphone quality. The tuner worked better on Google Pixel 5a compared to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and others, reported Android Police. It also worked better with a smartphone microphone compared to a laptop microphone because the former can be put closer to the sound source—a guitar, here—and is not as concerned with ambient sounds as laptops.

Hardware tuners

TC Electronic, Korg, Peterson offer better features, tuning

However, the Google tuner lags behind in competition with dedicated hardware tuners from companies like TC Electronic, Korg, Peterson, Ernie Ball, and BOSS, among others. The former is totally dependent on the microphone quality. Plus, there's no way to plug in an electric guitar to the Google tuner to exclude ambient sounds. However, it's free and has a simple interface, ideal for novice guitarists.

Tuner apps

GuitarTune, Pano Tuner support other musical instruments

The Google tuner is mainly for supporting guitars. Several other tuner apps, on the other hand, support more than one musical instrument. For example, GuitarTuna, in addition to guitar, supports ukulele, violin, banjo, mandolin, and other musical instruments. Similarly, the Pano Tuner app supports guitar, ukulele, trumpet, piano, piccolo, etc. Both of these are free and available for Android and iOS.