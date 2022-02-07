Technology

Samsung S22 Ultra's 1TB model to arrive in select markets

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 07, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 120Hz display (Photo credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung is ready to launch its Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones on February 9. In a fresh development, tipster @Ice universe has claimed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be offered with up to 1TB of internal storage but in select markets. According to the tip-off, the Chinese and Korean markets are "almost certain" to receive the 1TB model of S22 Ultra.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the arrival of 4K and 8K video recording, heavy users need a lot of built-in storage. For reference, a five minute 8K recording will take up around 3GB of space.

Hence, Samsung is likely to offer up to 1TB of internal storage on its top-of-the-line S22 Ultra model. Apple also provides 1TB storage option on its iPhone 13 Pro models.

Design and display The handset will have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a punch-hole design with curved edges, a dedicated slot for S Pen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3080 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,750-nits of peak brightness. It will come in shades of Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

Cameras It will have a 108MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with Super Clear Lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP (f/4.9) telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom support. For selfies and video calls, the handset will have a 40MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Under the hood The phone will be fueled by an Exynos 2200 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 2200/Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and 5G.

information Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on February 9. However, going by the specifications and features, the handset may cost around Rs. 90,000 in India.