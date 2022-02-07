Technology

BLU G51s launched with a dual camera and UNISOC chip

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 07, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

BLU G51s houses a 4,000mAh battery (Photo credit: BLU smartphones)

American smartphone maker BLU has launched a new G51s model in the global market. Although the smartphone is listed on the official website, the company is yet to make any announcements regarding its price and availability. As for the key highlights, the handset features an HD+ display, a 13MP dual rear camera unit, a UNISOC chip, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

BLU is an American smartphone manufacturer that has a strong presence in both the North and South American continents and in the Caribbean. When expanded, the name reads, "Bold Like Us."

The G51s is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of budget-range handsets. Loaded with features, it is aimed at those looking for a cost-effective yet stylish smartphone.

Display The handset is available in four color options

The BLU G51s features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertical camera unit. The handset sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with a 268ppi pixel density. It is offered in Bronze, Olive Green, Red, and Gradient Blue color options.

Information It has an 8MP selfie camera

The BLU G51s is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, including a 13MP primary shooter and an "AI" lens. Up front, it sports an 8MP selfie snapper.

Internals It runs on Android 11 (Go edition)

The BLU G51s is fueled by an octa-core UNISOC SC9863 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11 (Go edition) and packs a 4,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information BLU G51s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the BLU G51s have not been revealed by the company yet. However, we expect the handset to be priced at around $135 (roughly Rs. 10,000).