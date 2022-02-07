Technology

TECNO POP 5S launched with HD+ screen and dual cameras

TECNO POP 5S launched with HD+ screen and dual cameras

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 07, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

TECNO POP 5S boots Android 10 (Go edition) (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO has introduced a new budget-range handset, the POP 5S, in Mexico. The latest addition to the POP series carries a price-tag of MXN 2,239 (roughly Rs. 8,000) and is available in two color options. As for the key highlights, it features an HD+ LCD display, a dual rear camera unit, a UNISOC chip, and a 3,020mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The POP 5S is the latest addition to TECNO's portfolio of budget-range handsets and the umpteenth phone from the company in 2022. The POP 5S is aimed at those looking for a stylish handset with useful features.

It will also attract first-time smartphone buyers in developing countries. The 5S joins other POP series devices such as the vanilla 5, 5 Pro, and the 5X.

Display The handset has a waterdrop notch design

The TECNO POP 5S has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and face unlock feature. On the rear, it gets a dual-tone finish. The handset bears a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 9.9mm thick and weighs 160 grams. It is offered in Purple and Green color options.

Information It sports a 5MP main camera

The TECNO POP 5S is equipped with a dual rear camera module, comprising a 5MP main shooter and an "AI" lens with LED flash. Up front, it sports a 2MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It houses a 3,020mAh battery

The TECNO POP 5S is powered by a UNISOC SC98632E chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 10 (Go edition) and packs a 3,020mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and a micro-USB port.

Information TECNO POP 5S: Pricing and availability

The TECNO POP 5S is priced at MXN 2,239 (around Rs. 8,000) for the sole 2GB/32GB variant. It is currently available in Mexico and the company is yet to announce details of the handset's availability in India and other markets.