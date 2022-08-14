Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's August 14 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 14, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle royale game that offers players a wide range of accessible in-game items. Gamers can obtain these additional supplies with either real money or redeemable codes. By using these in-game bonuses along with the right strategies, players have a higher chance of winning the game and dominating the leaderboard rankings.

Context Why does this story matter?

Because of its captivating gameplay, high-resolution graphics, and free rewards scheme, Free Fire MAX has become increasingly popular in India.

The game developers regularly add redeemable codes that enable players to get in-game bonuses without having to pay real money.

Players can access rewards like costume bundles, free skins, diamonds, characters, pets, and more by using the codes.

Rules Codes can be accessed only via Indian servers

There are some prerequisites to claim the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX. Even though a player can access multiple codes, each code is redeemable only once per player. Furthermore, these codes can be accessed only via Indian servers. They are valid for 12-18 hours. Gamers need to visit the rewards redemption website to redeem these 12-digit codes.

Codes Here are the codes for August 14

Take a look at the Free Fire MAX codes for Sunday, i.e., August 14. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, 22NS-M7UG-SZM7. TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, MM5O-DFFD-CEEW. FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFBC-LQ6S-7W25, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4. FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ. AMCT-7DU2-K2U2, LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP. 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, Z2FB-HASU-3VXS. 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB, L8LN-F5WK-2YPN. QA97-CXS2-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2, UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE. TPNA-MS84-ZE8E.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, visit the rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." Every successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.