National Fajita Day: History, facts, recipe, and more

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 18, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

We are celebrating National Fajita Day this August 18 with a serving of this appetizing dish.

As the US celebrates August 18 as National Fajita Day, we just can't help but yearn for a serving of this Tex-Mex delight. Boasting a lip-smacking flavor and appetizing stuffing, this dish garners insane love that has made its place on menu cards around the world. Today, we celebrate fajita's deliciousness and everything else that makes this food item a global hit.

History of fajitas A 'popular' beginning

Fajitas came into existence during the early 1930s when Mexican cowboys in Texas developed them from throwaway skirt steaks of beef. They cooked them on a grill or open fire and usually served them with tortillas, guacamole, and southwestern spices. In no time, the dish that initially was a cheap and quick meal for workers started becoming a staple for more and more people.

Facts 'Meat' and greet this delightful dish

Fajita translates to "little band." In Spanish, faja means girdle or belt. The workers who were given the throwaway parts of butchered steers used them to invent fajitas. Once they started gaining popularity, even McDonald's attempted to introduce their own "Chicken Fajitas" in the market. While people in the US call it fajita, in Mexico, it is called "arrachera."

Vegan too Fajita variations

Although fajita is itself a meal, you can also pair it with multiple forms of dishes to attain the best of both. From wraps and quesadillas to steaks and bowls, you can cherish this mouth-watering delight in a host of variants. Typically, a fajita comprises meat, cooked vegetables, and melted cheese. However, they are also available in vegetarian and vegan versions.

Step 1 How to make chicken fajitas at home

To make a delectable chicken fajita at home, you would need ingredients including seasonings, chicken breast (of course!), bell pepper, onion, lime juice, tortilla, a frying pan, and some olive oil. If you want to make your own seasoning at home, you can do so by mixing chili powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, and oregano.

Step 2 Gets ready in only 30 minutes

Season the chicken breast and press it firmly with fingers. Add olive oil to the pan and sear the chicken on each side for about seven to eight minutes. Take it out and let it rest. Cut onion and bell pepper into slices and saute them until caramelized. Add chicken breast to the veggies above. Drizzle some lime, wrap in a tortilla, and serve.