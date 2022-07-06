Lifestyle

Include these Indian spices in your diet to lose weight

Written by Sneha Das Jul 06, 2022

These Indian spices will help you to lose weight effectively.

Being overweight not only makes you feel mentally stressed but also leads to several health issues including cardiovascular diseases. Shedding those extra kilos can be tough, but not impossible. Instead of going on a strict diet plan, include healthy Indian spices in your everyday diet to lose weight while improving your overall health. Here are five Indian spices for effective weight loss.

Boosts metabolism Asafoetida (Hing)

Packed with anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and carminative properties, asafoetida helps to boost your metabolism which speeds up the fat-burning process and helps you to lose weight. It also manages your blood pressure and blood sugar levels. You can add half a teaspoon of asafoetida to warm water and drink it early morning on an empty stomach to promote faster weight loss.

Prevents fat accumulation Black pepper (Kaalee mirch)

Loaded with vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and dietary fibers, black pepper is an excellent remedy for weight loss. It contains a compound called piperine that enhances metabolic performance and prevents the accumulation of fat in your body. It also stimulates the concentration of good cholesterol. You can add crushed black pepper to your tea or simply chew one or two peppercorns.

Prevents insulin resistance Turmeric (Haldi)

Known as a naturally warming spice, turmeric helps to raise your body temperature and boost your metabolism. This Indian spice prevents insulin resistance, regulates your blood sugar levels, and prevents the fats from getting deposited in your body which aids in weight loss. You can have turmeric tea or turmeric milk before bedtime to lose weight faster and efficiently.

Eliminates toxins Fenugreek seeds (Methi)

Fenugreek seeds are extremely effective in burning stubborn fat from the belly area and adipose tissues. Packed with antioxidants and fiber, this spice also eliminates harmful toxins from the body. Fenugreek seeds contain a water-soluble heteropolysaccharide called galactomannan that reduces fat accumulation and boosts the weight loss process. You can soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight and consume this drink the next morning.

Reduces appetite Cinnamon (Daalchini)

Cinnamon is a sweet and fragrant spice that prevents sugar spikes and boosts your metabolism. It also helps to reduce your appetite and hunger pangs, thus preventing you from grabbing unhealthy foods. It lowers your cholesterol levels and regulates your blood pressure as well. Cinnamon contains a compound that can increase glucose metabolism by 20 times! You can have cinnamon tea with some lemon.