5 healthy alternatives to wheat chapatis for weight loss

Aug 17, 2022

These healthy alternatives to wheat flour are nutritious and wholesome.

Starting a weight loss diet and changing your lifestyle pattern is easier said than done since it requires a lot of motivation and determination. It might become challenging to keep a tab on your calorie intake and look for healthy substitutes. Chapatis are a staple in most Indian households but if you want to substitute the wheat with some healthier alternatives, then continue reading.

Rich in fiber Oats chapati

Packed with essential nutrients like fiber, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and carbs, oats are a great meal option for people who are trying to lose weight. Oats also help in managing cholesterol and blood sugar. Grind oats into flour consistency and mix this oats flour with water. Knead the dough and roll into chapatis. You can add coriander, green chilies, and onion for extra flavor.

High in protein Besan chapati

Made from healthy chickpeas or chana dal, besan or Bengal gram flour is great for weight loss. Besan is loaded with protein and will keep you fuller for a longer time, thus preventing hunger pangs. These rotis are heavier than regular wheat rotis. You can knead equal portions of besan and multigrain flour to prepare these chapatis. You can also prepare cheelas with it.

Contains tryptophan Ragi chapati

Reddish brown in color, ragi or finger millet is a coarse grain that is loaded with calcium, iron, and protein. The fiber in it keeps you fuller for a longer time. Ragi also contains an amino acid called tryptophan, which promotes weight loss. Ragi chapatis taste bland despite a nutty aroma. So, add salt, jeera, ajwain, and coriander to the dough for flavor.

Ketogenic diet Almond flour chapati

Rich in essential nutrients including protein, healthy fats, and vitamin E and low in carbs, almond flour is one of the healthiest alternatives to wheat flour. It also helps in lowering cholesterol. It is also gluten-free and a great option for people following the ketogenic diet. Mix almond flour with water and a pinch of salt and prepare dough to make healthy chapatis.

Gluten-free option Jowar chapati

Rich in fiber, protein, iron, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins B and C, jowar is a gluten-free option that is low in calories. Jowar also helps improve your heart health, control sugar levels, and improve digestion. A popular grain in Gujarat and Maharashtra, chapatis made from jowar are soft and light. Mix jowar flour with lukewarm water and knead the dough to prepare nutritious chapatis.