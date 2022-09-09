Lifestyle

5 amazing recipes featuring asafoetida that you must try today

Asafoetida adds a distinct flavor to any dish.

A commonly used ingredient in Indian households, asafoetida orhing has a strong and pungent odor due to the presence of sulfur compounds in it. Used in Ayurveda for a long time, it is packed with antioxidants and helps in fighting free radicals that cause several diseases. It also helps in digestion and weight loss. That said, here are five yummy recipes using asafoetida.

Evening snacks Hing kachori

Semi-grind overnight soaked urad dal with some water. Put asafoetida in oil along with ginger and green chili paste. Saute well. Add the semi-ground dal and keep stirring. Add salt, pepper powder, and red chili powder. Mix it well. Make a soft dough with maida, oil, and salt. Prepare small balls and put the stuffing inside. Roll them into puris and deep-fry. Serve hot.

Flavorful lentil soup Hing dal

Wash and soak moong dal in water for 30 minutes and then drain it. Saute cumin seeds and hing in ghee. Later, add moong dal and let it fry. Add turmeric powder, and green chilies. Stir everything well. Add salt and water, and pressure cook for three whistles. Next, mash the boiled dal, sprinkle ghee, and chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Dry potato dish Jeera hing aloo

Pressure cook baby potatoes with some water and salt for two whistles. Once done, drain out the excess water and peel off the potatoes. Saute cumin seeds, asafoetida, and ginger in oil. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, coriander powder, and potatoes. Mix well. Saute this mixture for five minutes, add amchur powder, and mix again. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Flavored rice Ginger and asafoetida rice

Also called Ada Khechudi, this flavored rice is served as prasad in Puri's Jagannath Temple. Add ghee to the pressure cooker along with bay leaf, cumin seeds, grated ginger, and peppercorns. Saute well. Add rice, whole green grams, salt, asafoetida, sugar, and grated coconut. Mix well. Add water, mix well, and cook for two whistles. Sprinkle some ghee and serve hot.

So meaty Hing chicken

Saute bay leaves, asafoetida, and whole cumin in oil. Add chicken pieces and ginger. Keep mixing. Cook together ground coriander, diced tomato, and turmeric. Add cayenne pepper, sugar, and salt. Cover the lid and cook again while stirring occasionally. Add some warm water and stir well. Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.