Lifestyle

Adopt these 5 ways to be more active every day

Adopt these 5 ways to be more active every day

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 16, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

Unable to make time for fitness? Here are five ways you can move around and stay healthy.

Blocking time for exercise from your daily schedule could be a task. While it is important to fulfill your duties, it is equally crucial to stay healthy. Research says people who walk at least 20 minutes daily have 43% fewer sick days than those who exercise once a week. If you can't exercise daily, you can walk! Here's how you can be more active.

Climb up Take the stairs

Whenever you have to choose between an elevator and stairs, go for the latter. Climbing stairs increases your heart rate and improves your stamina. It can even give a rise to the "good cholesterol" in your blood and help you stay fit. What's more? Well, climbing stairs increases your legs' strength and helps you maintain a good body weight too.

Walk and talk Walking meetings

Whether you are working from home or at your office, schedule a walk during at least one call a day. This is a great breather from long hours of staring at your laptop screen too. If working at the office, you can try to take your meetings on the go. Walking together also improves interpersonal bonds, and you may even get new ideas.

If you are someone who spends most of the time commuting from one place to another in transport, then walking may do wonders for you. Try switching from wheels to foot — walk instead of taking public transport. If not, you can cover half a distance on wheels and the rest on foot. You can even park your car a little away and walk.

Take a 'step' Set goals

Setting up targets is a great way to bring in some discipline in life. You can use a pedometer or download a pedometer app that counts your steps per day. Once done, you can start off by targeting 5,000 steps daily. You can increase or decrease the limit as per your convenience. This way, you can easily keep a tab on your movement.

Walk the dog Adopt a pet

Getting a pet home has many benefits spanning from emotional to physical health. Walking is an essential activity in a pet's life, which will naturally have you taking time out for it. Walk around with your "pawsome" friend together for a fitter future. You can even take along a ball or frisbee and play around with them in a park.