How to set up home gym without breaking the bank?

A home gym is inexpensive and much more convenient.

If it feels like a task getting out of your bed, getting ready, and then going to the gym, why not plan and set up a gym at home - a more convenient option? Don't worry, it will not burn a hole in your pocket. You can build a basic home gym for your fitness goals, with minimum equipment and upgrade it over time.

Workout space First, plan your workout space

Before you decide on opening a home gym and buying the necessary workout equipment, consider how much space you have for this set-up. Note down the measurements and take them with you while buying the supplies. Choose a space that will allow you to have an uninterrupted workout session. If you don't have any dedicated space, store the workout items in a closet.

Equipment Know your fitness goals before buying equipment

Before you head out to buy workout equipment, remember to consider your fitness goals and the types of exercises you are willing to try. It can be strength, balance, or endurance training, so choose your equipment smartly according to the exercise type. If you want to work on your endurance, get a treadmill. For strength training, you can buy dumbbells which are quite versatile.

Workout machines Avoid purchasing workout machines if you want to save money

Agree or not, workout machines can be quite expensive and ruin your credit history. So, instead of investing in machines, buy the items that are versatile and those you will actually use. Classic dumbells, barbells, and kettlebells are a must for strength training. Resistance bands are also a great investment for beginners, they will take up limited space and are also portable.

Safety first Consider the flooring

Having slippery or uneven floors in your home gym can increase the risk of wear and tear to your knees and other joints. Spread a tough and durable carpet on your home gym floor or consider buying padded flooring for that particular corner where you would be exercising. Padded flooring will make you perform exercises more comfortably without any risk of injuries.

Music Set up some music and buy wall mirrors

Music is the perfect stimulant for workouts and can give you that instant energy. Music elevates the mood and makes workouts last longer and faster than usual. Keep a stereo system in the room to vibe to some fun tracks. Install a wall mirror to watch yourself exercise and troubleshoot any problems with the form since you won't have a gym trainer beside you.