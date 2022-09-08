Lifestyle

5 health benefits of asafoetida you must know about

Take a look at five of the many excellent benefits of asafoetida.

Also called hing in India, asafoetida is the dried sap or gum resin extracted from the roots of Ferula plants. It is usually dried and ground into a coarse yellow powder and then used for medicinal or culinary purposes. Asafoetida has a strong and pungent smell due to the high content of sulfur compounds in it. Here are five health benefits of asafoetida.

Digestive health Helps in digestion

Packed with anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties, asafoetida is highly effective in giving relief from digestive problems like gas, bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, flatulence, and intestinal worms. Asafoetida helps increase the activity of digestive enzymes and the release of bile from your liver, further boosting digestion. Dissolve some asafoetida in water and drink this early morning every day to get relief from gastrointestinal disorders.

Menstrual pain Gives relief from menstrual pain

Menstrual cramps and irregular periods are common problems for the majority of women. Acting as a natural blood thinner, asafoetida helps reduce blood clots during periods, making the flow smooth and easy. This helps in reducing cramps in your back and lower abdomen. Asafoetida also boosts the secretion of progesterone, thereby promoting easy blood flow and regulating the menstrual cycle.

Headache Treats headache

Packed with strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, asafoetida helps reduce inflammation of the blood vessels in the head, thereby giving relief from headaches. It also acts as an anti-depressant and helps to soothe chronic migraine and stress-related headaches. You can add a pinch of asafoetida to a glass of warm water and drink it throughout the day to get instant relief from headaches.

Cardiac health Helps reduce high blood pressure

Rich in potassium, asafoetida helps to balance the effects of sodium in the body, thereby maintaining blood pressure and reducing the risks of cardiac issues. It also helps the blood vessels and arteries relax which makes the blood flow smooth and easy throughout the body. It contains a compound called coumarin that protects blood clots in the arteries and reduces high blood pressure.

Skin health Makes your skin healthy and glowing

Apart from several health benefits, asafoetida is also great for your skin and prevents the growth of acne, pimples, and rashes. It improves the flow of blood to the facial tissue which enhances skin glow and radiance. You can mix asafoetida with rose water and sandalwood powder, and massage it all over your face to experience healthy and glowing skin.