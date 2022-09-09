Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Brazil where you must stay at

These unique hotels in Brazil make for a comfortable stay.

Popularly known around the world for its rich culture, stunning beaches, breathtaking waterfalls, colorful carnivals, and the magnificent Amazon rainforest, Brazil is worth including on your travel list. One of the world's most popular football centers, it is home to some talented soccer players like Neymar and Pele. Check out these unique hotels in Brazil if you're soon planning a trip to it.

Historic coffee farm Santa Teresa Hotel RJ - MCGallery

Located in the heart of the Santa Teresa neighborhood in Brazil, this five-star hotel is set in a historic coffee farm dating back to 1850. The design and decor of this property are inspired by the golden era of cocoa and coffee. The hotel features comfortable suites and apartments decorated with Brazilian furniture. The property also has an open-air swimming pool and a restaurant.

Trendy city Hotel Unique

Located in the trendy city of Sao Paolo, Hotel Unique is shaped like a boat. Designed by Ruh Ohtake, the property's exclusive architecture, art, design, and gastronomy delight every guest. The rooms have an elliptical design with remote-controlled opaque room dividers and inflatable feather-filled headrests. The hotel also features two indoor pools, a gym, and Zen-inspired relaxation rooms.

Farm hotel Hotel Fazenda Pampas

This beautiful farm hotel connects guests with nature. It's the first hotel to build chalets in "Pipas Centenárias" where wine was produced originally. Operating in an old seminary of priests, the property was renovated using environment-friendly materials. The rooms are built inside old wine barrels, with 110 thousand liters capacity that was used in wineries in the Serra Gaucha, south of Brazil.

Nature calling Lake Vilas - Charm Hotel & SPA

Located 60 kilometers from Brazil's Viracopos Campinas International Airport, this luxury hotel has 12 natural lakes, clear waterfalls, and natural pools. The property features eight exclusive villas on Amparo Lake with a private balcony and an American-style kitchen. The hotel also has a meditation room with a glass floor overlooking waterfalls. The property also houses Brazil's largest private garden which measures approximately 145 hectares.

19th-century building Casa do Amarelindo

Nestled in a fully restored 19th-century colonial building in the heart of Salvador, Brazil, this hotel is one of the most popular accommodation choices due to its convenient location. The property features luxurious rooms with a balcony, a rooftop swimming pool, and a panoramic terrace. The hotel also has a gym and a bar which is located on the patio, covered with tropical plants.