The ultimate guide to flying with your dog

Why leave your four-pawed friend at home when you can fly with them?

If you are a dog parent, things become all the more challenging when you have to travel. Leaving your pooch at a friend's or shelter home is the only way one can think of traveling. However, with time, doggos have also made their way to airports around the world. Here's your ultimate guide to how you and your "pawesome" friend can fly together!

Think wisely Check the pros and cons

Ideally, pets should be taken along only if you are traveling for a long duration or shifting permanently to a destination. Air pressure, bright lights, cabin temperature, restricted environment, and noisy atmosphere can make them stressful. Although rules vary from airline to airline, small dogs can usually fly with you as a carry-on. Large dogs are "shipped" along with your luggage in cargo.

Safe travels Pack their stuff as per the guidelines

Pack a carrier or a crate for your dog. Abide by the list of pet requirements issued by the International Air Transport Association. The crate should be sturdy and feature leak-proof bottom, strong handles, and access to proper ventilation. Write "Live Animal" clearly on it and make arrows to show which side is up. Put a label containing your name and contact information.

Fly right Choose a desirable flight

Always make sure to choose a flight that's direct and involves no layovers. If your dog is flying via cargo, do check the weather of your place. If it's warm, choose early morning or late evening flights. If cold, settle for daytime ones. It is best to avoid holiday season as airports and airplanes tend to become busier than ever.

Health over everything Prepare them for the flight

Get a full health check-up of your dog, and a health certificate issued stating that they are healthy to fly. You will need this certificate during both departure and arrival. Consult a veterinary doctor about all the necessary food, medication, and water your pooch may need on the way. Familiarize your dogs with the crate or carrier you will be taking them in.

Finally... Do this on arrival

As soon as you touchdown, grab your luggage and sprint to the airline's cargo location if your pet wasn't with you as a carry-on. Usually, dogs are available two hours after the flight's arrival. Once you receive them, take them out for a walk immediately. If you have a layover, let them stretch a little at the airport's pet relief area.