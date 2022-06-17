Lifestyle

5 grooming tips to keep your dog clean and healthy

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 17, 2022, 12:33 pm 3 min read

How well do you groom your dog? (Photo credit: Pexel)

Pets like cats are known to be excellent self-groomers, dogs are far from it. However, they do try in their own way to stay clean. If your dog rolls on the ground, licks its coat, or chews its fur, it is trying to stay clean! There is a lot you can do as a pet owner to groom your pooch at home.

Soft fur Brush your dog's coat

Ensure a regular schedule of brushing your dog's furry coat to prevent dirt from settling in and matting it. This applies more to long-haired dogs like Golden Retrievers. There's nothing worse than having your dog's hair dirty and matted. Short-haired dogs also benefit from brushing. It removes loose dead hair and dirt from their coat, which can further extend the time between baths.

Bathing frequency Do not bathe your dog frequently

Brush your dog well to remove mats, and then put them in a tub of lukewarm water. Pour water on them but be careful to not pour water directly into their ears, eyes, or nose. Gently massage with shampoo from head to tail and wash thoroughly. Bathing frequencies depend on the breed, but most dogs should be bathed at least once a month.

Brush their teeth Pay attention to dental hygiene

Just like us humans, dogs need good mouth care. Regularly brush your dog's teeth. Bacteria can cause build-up on their teeth leading to receding gums and loss of teeth. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends brushing two to three times a week. Extra drooling, bad breath, loose teeth, and swollen gums are signs of a problem in the mouth.

Trimming Cut those long nails and hair

When it comes to trimming, it involves both their fur and their nails. Be careful while trimming, since you're using a sharp tool, and your dog might yelp or try to get out of your hold and cut themselves in the process. Trim the hair around their eyes, ears, and paws especially. Clip their nails when you can hear them click on the floors.

Signs of infection Check your dog's ears often

While you brush or bathe them, regularly check your doggo's ears. When ear infections are not treated in time they can be extremely painful and bothersome. If the ears smell odd, or if they jump or cry when you inspect their ears it might be a sign of infection. Reach out to the vet if the inside of the ears is inflamed or moist.