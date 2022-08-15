Lifestyle

5 best monsoon destinations of Rajasthan you must visit

If you love travel and rains in equal measures, here are five monsoon-perfect places in Rajasthan you must bookmark.

It's that time of the year when the rain gods bless Rajasthan and give it a much-needed respite from the scorching heat. If you are a pluviophile and a travel freak, it's the best time to scamper to the "Land of Kings." Here are five spectacular destinations in the state that are perfect to be explored during the monsoon.

City of Lakes Udaipur

Also called the "Venice of the East" and the "City of Lakes," Udaipur becomes even more gorgeous during downpours. The city harbors the magnificent Sajjan Garh Palace, which is commonly called the "Monsoon Palace." The lakes in Udaipur become major attractions as people sit by the lakeside to sip on kulhad chai during the monsoon, thanks to the cool onshore breeze.

Only hill station Mount Abu

Mount Abu is the only hill station in the state. Although it experiences pleasant weather throughout the year, during the rainy season the destination becomes more picturesque and romantic. Rain-soaked greenery, with lofty mountains in the background, makes it quite stunning to indulge in nature walks and photography. You can also try boating in the Nakki Lake, the love lake.

Peacock spotting Pushkar

Pushkar garners a lot of love and attention for its idyllic vistas, desert camping, and expansive lakes. During monsoon, there's a high chance that you may even spot peacocks dancing in the rain! Additionally, this time around is the best to indulge in some activities including camel riding and strolling around Pushkar Lake, which is best enjoyed while it is raining.

Street food haul Jaipur

The "Pink City" looks a lot more colorful when it rains. The arrival of monsoon here is wholeheartedly celebrated with the Teej festival. In addition to the festivity, people also enjoy the season of rains outdoors by hogging on piping hot street food and chai. You can visit the magnificent Hawa Mehal, City Palace, and Amber Fort, as they look breathtaking during monsoons.

Highest rainfall Bundi

Bundi is one of the best places to visit in Rajasthan during this time as it's known to receive the highest amount of rainfall in the state. Do include Taragarh Fort on your itinerary when visiting Bundi, as it is an absolute treat to the eyes. In fact, you should also head over to Nawal Sagar Lake and enjoy a walk around.