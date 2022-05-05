India

Rajasthan: Two persons attacked in Bhilwara, internet services suspended

Two persons were attacked in Bhilwara's Sanganer area on Wednesday.

Days after Rajasthan's Jodhpur witnessed communal clashes on Eid, an incident of violence was reported in the Sanganer area of Bhilwara on Wednesday night, prompting authorities to suspend internet services for 24 hours in the city. News agency ANI quoted the district collector as saying that two persons were attacked by some unknown people while eating and their bike was also set ablaze.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rajasthan has been witnessing a spate of incidents of communal violence over the past couple of months--Jodhpur being the most recent on Eid.

In April, violence broke out in Karauli after a stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession on Hindu New Year (April 2).

Earlier, a 300-year-old temple was demolished using a bulldozer in Alwar's Ramgarh.

Investigation Both persons received minor injuries and are stable

District collector Ashish Modi said that whether the incident was one of communal violence is not known yet. CCTV footage in the vicinity was being checked. One of the persons received minor injuries while the other suffered minor head injuries. Based on the DC's report, the Ajmer divisional commissioner ordered a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet services starting from 4 am Thursday.

Rumors Additional police force deployed in Bhilwara

The Bhilwara District Collector further appealed to people to not pay heed to rumors and maintain peace in the area as investigations are underway. Bhilwara Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said the accused had come on three to four bikes. An additional force has been deployed to maintain peace. He also requested people to cooperate with the police and the administration.

Precautionary measure Curfew stands extended till Friday

Meanwhile, the curfew that was imposed in 10 police stations of Jodhpur district following communal tensions on Tuesday, has been extended till May 6 midnight. Mobile internet services would also remain suspended till further orders, officials said. Asserting that the curfew had been extended just as a precautionary measure, DGP ML Lather said no untoward incident was reported on Wednesday.

Curfew exemptions 140 people arrested, 14 cases registered till now

The official order read: "The curfew imposed in Jodhpur Commissionerate area on May 3 has been extended till May 6...Raikabagh Palace Bus Stand and Raikabagh Railway Station have been excluded from the curfew." Students and teachers appearing for exams, medical services, bank officials, judicial officers, and media personnel are exempted from the curfew. So far, 140 people have been arrested and 14 cases registered.

Timely action Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP, RSS of inciting violence

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP and RSS of inciting violence in the state. "They [RSS and BJP] are setting the agenda and were planning to incite riots in Karauli, Jodhpur, and Ramgarh," Gehlot said. Asserting that the state government took action on "time," Gehlot added that the culprits of the aforementioned incidents wouldn't be spared.

Nepal visit BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Jodhpur

Further, BJP in-charge of Rajasthan Arun Singh asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Jodhpur. Singh urged Gandhi to return from Nepal and "take stock of the situation and direct the officials to take action against the culprits, including the CM, if he is one." He also asked the CM to not indulge in "appeasement politics," ANI reported.