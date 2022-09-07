Lifestyle

5 health benefits of dragon fruit you must know about

5 health benefits of dragon fruit you must know about

Written by Sneha Das Sep 07, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Dragon fruit is packed with a lot of health benefits.

Mostly found in tropical regions around the world, dragon fruit grows on a climbing cactus called Hylocereus. The fruit looks like a hot pink or yellow bulb from the outside with spike-like green leaves. Dragon fruit has a soft texture and a mildly sweet flavor often described as a blend between kiwi and pear. Here are five health benefits of this exotic fruit.

Rich in Vitamin C Boosts your immune system

Packed with Vitamin C and essential carotenoids, dragon fruit helps boost your immunity and prevents any kind of infection by shielding your white blood cells. This juicy fruit also contains betacyanins and betaxanthins that help combat free radicals and protect your white blood cells. According to a study, the antioxidants found in dragon fruit can treat inflammatory conditions like gout and arthritis.

Digestive health Good for digestion

Packed with high amounts of a carbohydrate called oligosaccharides, dragon fruit helps in the growth of good bacteria like Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria in the body which aid in smooth digestion. It is also loaded with fiber which strengthens your digestive system and prevents the risk of intestinal infections and constipation. It also improves bowel movements and gives relief from other gastrointestinal problems.

Look radiant Great for your skin and hair

High in antioxidants, vitamins, and vital nutrients, dragon fruit is great for your skin and gives relief from acne, dry skin, sunburn, and aging. The Vitamin C content in this fruit gives you a brighter and radiant complexion. It also improves your hair texture and makes it shiny and thick. The iron in it carries oxygen to your hair roots, making them strong.

Prevents from anemia and scurvy Boosts iron levels

The high iron content of dragon fruit helps in the formation of red blood cells that is responsible for carrying oxygen throughout your body. The Vitamin C in this fruit helps in the absorption of iron. This, in turn, can prevent the risk of conditions like anemia or scurvy. One serving of dragon fruit contains 8% of your recommended daily intake of iron.

Look fit Aids in weight loss

If you are trying to lose weight naturally, then incorporate dragon fruit into your daily diet. Low in sugar and calories, this superfood is high in fiber that boosts your metabolism and keep you full for longer, thereby preventing unhealthy snacking. According to a study, the betacyanins found in red dragon fruit can prevent obesity by regulating beneficial bacterial growth in your gut.